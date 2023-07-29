Ergo 24-Hour Volume Hits $238,363.07 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $83.65 million and $238,363.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00310742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.05 or 0.00818704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00554436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00063023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121902 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,949,573 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

