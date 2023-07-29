ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, August 2nd

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12 month low of $142.02 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.58.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.29.

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.