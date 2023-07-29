Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $74,894.84 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.76 or 1.00024631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97031756 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $80,930.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

