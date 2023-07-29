FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

