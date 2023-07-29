FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
