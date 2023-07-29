Financial Contrast: Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.21 $173.15 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$55.08 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -122.75% -112.49%

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

