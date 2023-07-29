First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

