First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 60.2% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 935,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 106.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 452,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,124. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1892 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

