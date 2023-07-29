First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.76. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 115,319 shares changing hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.