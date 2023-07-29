First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.76. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 115,319 shares changing hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

