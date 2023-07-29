Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. Flex has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $150,802.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,507.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

