Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

