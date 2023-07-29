Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

