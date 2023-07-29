Francis Financial Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,776,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

