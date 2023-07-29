FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

