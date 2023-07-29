Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBERY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.