Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Price Performance
Genfit stock remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.
Genfit Company Profile
