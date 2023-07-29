Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.37-$10.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.86.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 494,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

