Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 64,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. Golden Matrix Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
