Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 64,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. Golden Matrix Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

