Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Price Performance

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.