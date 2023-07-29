Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $6.95. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 23,288 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $46,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,038,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,006,452.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $30,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $46,716.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,038,785 shares in the company, valued at $14,006,452.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,233 shares of company stock valued at $139,755. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

