HSBC Lowers Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of THQQF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

