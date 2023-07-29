Hyman Charles D Sells 1,788 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NEE stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

