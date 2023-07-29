iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 92.2% in July

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAFNF shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $68.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

