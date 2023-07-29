IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.71

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.71 and traded as high as C$41.52. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 273,604 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.72.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of C$934.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.7001779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 51.96%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

See Also

