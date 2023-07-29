IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.71

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.71 and traded as high as C$41.52. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 273,604 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 51.96%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
