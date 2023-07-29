Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

