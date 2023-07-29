Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.67. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

