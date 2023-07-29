Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

INTU traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.84. 1,867,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,153. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.14. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $513.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

