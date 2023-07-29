Inventiva’s (IVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVA. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Inventiva from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Inventiva Price Performance

NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inventiva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

