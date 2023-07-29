Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE INVH traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,904,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.