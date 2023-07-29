iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $73.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
