iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $73.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

