iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 585,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,712. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

