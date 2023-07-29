Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 143.3% in July

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRLW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

