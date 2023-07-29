J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.