JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 96.8% in July

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,506,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $49.39. 1,963,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

