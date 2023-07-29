Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

