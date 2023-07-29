Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $585.76 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 659,963,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,043,065 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

