Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 13309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

