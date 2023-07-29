Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 7,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

