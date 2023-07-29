Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $19,230.57 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

