L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.55.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX opened at $192.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
