L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

