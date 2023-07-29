L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

