Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 101.7% in July

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEAW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 5,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.33.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

comfort. quality. service. these are the cornerstones upon which landsea builds your new home. our vision reaches beyond borders and beyond homebuilding because we understand that home is more than an address – it’s where you find comfort every day. landsea’s vision for home begins with a sustainable future, a mission pioneered by the company’s rich legacy as one of china’s leading developers and green builders.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.