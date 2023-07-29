Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 101.7% in July

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Landsea Homes Price Performance
Shares of LSEAW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 5,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.33.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
