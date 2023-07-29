Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

