Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $227.66. 2,260,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

