Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 145,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.