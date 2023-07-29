Maiar DEX Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $10,824.08 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,371.42 or 1.00024804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000569 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,407.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

