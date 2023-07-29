Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,941 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

