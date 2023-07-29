Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 156.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VUG traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.84. 683,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

