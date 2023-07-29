Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $262,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

