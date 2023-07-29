Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $794,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.96. 4,500,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.25 and its 200 day moving average is $373.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

