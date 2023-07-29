Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3,616.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

